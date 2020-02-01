St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,000. Truist Financial makes up about 1.5% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,210,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,487,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,457,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after acquiring an additional 61,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. 7,599,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

