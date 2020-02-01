St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 2,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,895,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 40,101,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

