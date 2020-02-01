StableUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,695,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,656,942 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

