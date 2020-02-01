STACS (STACS) One Day Volume Hits $3,239.00

STACS (CURRENCY:STACS) traded up 49.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One STACS token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, STACS has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. STACS has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $3,239.00 worth of STACS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get STACS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.68 or 0.02999188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00121130 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STACS Token Profile

STACS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,783,358 tokens. The official website for STACS is stacs.io.

STACS Token Trading

STACS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GBX Digital Asset Exchange and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STACS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STACS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STACS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STACS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STACS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.