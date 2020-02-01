Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Stag Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $32.24 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after acquiring an additional 226,131 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,945,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stag Industrial by 27.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 621,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

