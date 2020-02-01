Stakenet Price Tops $0.0623 on Top Exchanges (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.11 or 0.01242649 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 103,443,805 coins and its circulating supply is 93,583,991 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

