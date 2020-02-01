Staker Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Staker has a market capitalization of $2,369.00 and $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Staker has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Staker token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.02937915 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00194252 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00121504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,076,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,948 tokens. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Staker is staker.network. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Staker Token Trading

Staker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.