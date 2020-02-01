Stakinglab (LABX) Price Reaches $0.0959 on Exchanges

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $38,847.00 and approximately $920.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Coin Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,422,180 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB. Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

