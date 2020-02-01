Starbase Trading Up 5.2% This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $62,968.00 and $752.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00036595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.20 or 0.05819427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00127696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00034982 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015730 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010749 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

