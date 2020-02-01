Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.04 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 34.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. B. Riley lifted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

