State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

