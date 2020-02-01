State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $1.64 Million in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.18% of istar as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of istar by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of istar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 592,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 82,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of istar by 51.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 388,950 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of istar during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

istar stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. istar Inc has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $905.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). istar had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $145.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded istar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

