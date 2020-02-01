State of Michigan Retirement System Takes Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WORK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Slack by 67.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Slack by 152.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 28,441 shares of Slack stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $621,151.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,835 shares of company stock worth $4,738,209 over the last ninety days.

NYSE WORK opened at $20.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.05.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

