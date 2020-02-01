Status Market Capitalization Achieves $54.43 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, ZB.COM, Kucoin and Tidex. Status has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 51.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.35 or 0.02968204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00193794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00120734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Ovis, Binance, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, Liqui, ZB.COM, BigONE, DEx.top, OKEx, DragonEX, IDCM, Kyber Network, Neraex, Upbit, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, Bittrex, DDEX, IDAX, Kucoin, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bithumb, Livecoin, Tidex, TOPBTC, Radar Relay, ABCC, Poloniex, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.