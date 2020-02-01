Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $1.70 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Stealth has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $7,296.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000522 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. In the last week, Stealth has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004057 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001023 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008425 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037594 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,643,225 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

