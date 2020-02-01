Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,693 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,621 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 791,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after purchasing an additional 441,355 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 378.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 481,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 380,922 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

