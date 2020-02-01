Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Down 1% This Week

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $58,641.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00008336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,367.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.45 or 0.04041860 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001843 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00695094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,290,182 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bittrex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

