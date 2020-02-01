Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $62.93 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Steem has a market cap of $62.93 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, RuDEX, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. In the last week, Steem has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.04028015 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00704323 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000449 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,846,692 coins and its circulating supply is 358,872,598 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, RuDEX, GOPAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

