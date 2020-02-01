Stipend Reaches Market Capitalization of $142,373.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last week, Stipend has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a total market cap of $142,373.00 and $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.01241460 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00046227 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00023507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00204152 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00067456 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me.

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

