Stipend (SPD) Reaches Market Cap of $166,883.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $166,883.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. During the last week, Stipend has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.01248389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046224 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00202423 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00067046 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

