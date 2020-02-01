STK (STK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $149,379.00

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, STK has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One STK token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Cobinhood and Kucoin. STK has a market capitalization of $713,834.00 and approximately $149,379.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STK Profile

STK’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official website is stktoken.com. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STK Token Trading

STK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cobinhood, Huobi and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

