STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics NV (EPA:STM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.86 ($31.23).

STM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €1.23 ($1.43) during trading on Friday, reaching €25.29 ($29.41). 3,657,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.08. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

