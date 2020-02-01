STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 80,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,594 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STM stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. 3,342,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,609. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

