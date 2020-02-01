Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) & RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) Critical Contrast

RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) and Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Store Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A Store Capital 44.09% 6.92% 3.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of RAIT Financial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAIT Financial Trust and Store Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAIT Financial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Store Capital $540.76 million 17.04 $216.97 million $1.84 21.33

Store Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RAIT Financial Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RAIT Financial Trust and Store Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAIT Financial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Store Capital 0 2 5 0 2.71

Store Capital has a consensus price target of $37.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.55%.

Dividends

RAIT Financial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share. Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Store Capital pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Store Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Store Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Store Capital beats RAIT Financial Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAIT Financial Trust Company Profile

RAIT Financial Trust is an internally-managed real estate investment trust focused on providing debt financing options to owners of commercial real estate throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.rait.com or call Investor Relations at 215.207.2100.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

