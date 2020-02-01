Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $909,702.00

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. Storj has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $909,702.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, IDAX and OKEx. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, IDAX, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Liqui, ABCC, Tidex, OKEx, Liquid, Binance, CoinTiger, IDEX, Poloniex, Livecoin, Radar Relay and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

