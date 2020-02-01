Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Hits $17.03 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Storj has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Liquid, Bittrex and Liqui. Storj has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $925,265.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.02945485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00122695 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Tidex, Livecoin, Liquid, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDAX, Liqui, ABCC, Bittrex, Gate.io, IDEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, CoinTiger and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

