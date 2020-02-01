Storm Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Storm token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and YoBit. During the last week, Storm has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,167,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinnest, WazirX, Binance, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Bitbns, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

