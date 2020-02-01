Storm (STORM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Storm has a total market cap of $7.48 million and $1.02 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Storm token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.02948031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00194072 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,167,151,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay, WazirX, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

