Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.32. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $107.58 and a twelve month high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

