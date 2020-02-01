Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education accounts for approximately 1.3% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.19% of Strategic Education worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 127,970 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $162.29 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

