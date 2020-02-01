Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 4,273 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,285,000.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,101,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,148. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

