Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $8.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,805. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

