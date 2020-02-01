Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 0.8% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 111,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,067 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 29,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,700,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. 6,489,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.