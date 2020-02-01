Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,762,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after buying an additional 2,519,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.63. 2,549,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,670. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

