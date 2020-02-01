Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up 2.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 154.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,605. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

