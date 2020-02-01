Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 3,180 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.82. 9,867,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

