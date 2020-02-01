Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.4% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 833,521 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $108.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,171. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.59 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

