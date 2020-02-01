Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,795 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 967,786 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.