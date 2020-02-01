Stratis (STRAT) Market Capitalization Tops $37.95 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00004077 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $37.95 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006665 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001024 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008488 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00037657 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,665,978 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, Crex24, Binance, Coinrail, Upbit, Bittrex, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, HitBTC and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

