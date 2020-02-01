Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,115 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,547,000 after acquiring an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 2,227,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $101.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

