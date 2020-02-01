Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,305 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.86. 1,343,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,171. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.09.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.