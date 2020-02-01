Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,024 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 106.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.88.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $9.24 on Friday, hitting $198.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average of $182.53. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

