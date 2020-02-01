Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,308 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after purchasing an additional 300,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $97.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,314. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $98.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

