Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,565.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 54,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $42.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,705. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

