Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 15,927 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. 8,000,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

