Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,790 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,495. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

