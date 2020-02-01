Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,216 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.43. 9,144,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

