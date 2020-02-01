Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.21. 168,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,648. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.47 and its 200-day moving average is $216.13. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $172.67 and a 12-month high of $251.81.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.