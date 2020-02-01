Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 111,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.54. 747,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,443. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

