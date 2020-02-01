Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3.62 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 226.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,331,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,537,000. Finally, Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.70. 173,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.58. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

